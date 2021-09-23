Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.32 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 783.98%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.19, meaning that its share price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

