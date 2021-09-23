Reviewing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

EnerSys has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.05 $143.37 million $4.49 16.44 Flux Power $16.84 million 5.92 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.69

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EnerSys and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.42%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.87%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than EnerSys.

Summary

EnerSys beats Flux Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

