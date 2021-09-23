Reviewing Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) & XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boomer and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.92 -$15.56 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.59 $110.00 million $2.01 41.70

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boomer and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPO Logistics 0 4 19 0 2.83

XPO Logistics has a consensus price target of $129.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Boomer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Boomer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division comprises of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like coverings gloves, and gowns and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founde

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

