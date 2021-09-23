renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $691,951.43 and approximately $144,887.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00171625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00114182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.40 or 0.07009439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.57 or 0.99917864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00793732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

