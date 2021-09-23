Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 20,113 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 147,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

