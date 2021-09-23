Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.98. 173,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

