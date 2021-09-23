Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.99. 285,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $444.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

