Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.80. 70,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.39 and a 200 day moving average of $239.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

