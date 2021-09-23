RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Down to $215.55

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.55, but opened at $203.00. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $187.64, with a volume of 23,137 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

