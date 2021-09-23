Raymond James Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

SMMCF stock remained flat at $$17.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

