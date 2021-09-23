Raymond James Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $9.50 Price Target

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been given a $9.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BB. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,445,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

