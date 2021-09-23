Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

