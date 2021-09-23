Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

