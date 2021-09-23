Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $341,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

