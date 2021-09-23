Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 188,137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.27 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

