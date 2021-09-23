Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Edison International by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its holdings in Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

EIX stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.