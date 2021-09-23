Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average of $159.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.