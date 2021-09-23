Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 123.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

