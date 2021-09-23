Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 30,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 42,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

