Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered by Analyst

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

RUTH opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $704.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

