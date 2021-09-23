Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Cut by Analyst

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOH. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Shares of MOH opened at $277.22 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

