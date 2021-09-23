Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $321.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.11 and a 200-day moving average of $310.76. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

