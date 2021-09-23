PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

