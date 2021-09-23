PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PVH were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $80,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH opened at $107.56 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.