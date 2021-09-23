PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 1,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 956,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11.
In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
