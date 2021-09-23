PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 1,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 956,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

