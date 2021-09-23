PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,261 shares of company stock worth $2,067,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

