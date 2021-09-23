Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 761,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.05. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $308.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.53 million. Analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

