Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 172,545 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,545 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 149,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,962. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

