Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.91 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.74. 158,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

