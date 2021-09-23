Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Invests $473,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

PRLB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.73. 10,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

