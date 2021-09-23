Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of South Jersey Industries worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

