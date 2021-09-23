Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

