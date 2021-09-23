Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.50 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -781.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,472,034. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

