Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 67,921 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Simmons First National worth $26,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 153.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $7,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.