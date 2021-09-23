PotCoin Price Hits $0.0143 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and $1,546.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.07 or 0.07056813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00368814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.04 or 0.01247951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.76 or 0.00552005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.59 or 0.00567733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00335988 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,752,299 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.