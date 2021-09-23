Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $37.42 million and $159,349.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003101 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00056487 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.