PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after buying an additional 222,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $971.30 million, a PE ratio of -116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

