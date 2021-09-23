PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $761.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.