PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

