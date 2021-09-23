PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.99. PLDT shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 398 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 30.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 124.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

