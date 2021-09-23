Piper Sandler Weighs in on aTyr Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.