Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

GOSS stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

