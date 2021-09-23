Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.