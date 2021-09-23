Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -218.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

