Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Financial Analysis

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.16 $66.12 million $1.05 17.56 Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.05 -$8.76 million $1.02 19.96

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 15.47% 2.53% 1.58% Acadia Realty Trust -4.10% -0.52% -0.26%

Risk and Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

