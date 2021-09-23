Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PHUN opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 11.98.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

