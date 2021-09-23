Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.

PLAB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 7,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.