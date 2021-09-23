Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.84 million and a PE ratio of 17.60.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.