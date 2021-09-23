Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 40,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,082. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

