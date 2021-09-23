Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

